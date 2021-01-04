Donald M. Meckler, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Lieberman). Loving father of Shelly (Scott) Lewis, Brenda (Bill) Loewenthal and Dr. Denise Meckler. Devoted grandfather of Bradley (Maddie) Lewis, Sara Lewis, Amanda Loewenthal, Zachary Zlepper and Rebecca Zlepper. Dear brother of the late Mona (Don) Green.
Family Services will be held Jan. 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends may view services at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 online at bkbmc.com, scroll to obituaries, select the obituary of Donald M. Meckler and press join livestream. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or Park Synagogue.