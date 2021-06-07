Marvin H. Meisner, MD., beloved husband of Judith Sue Meisner (nee Eglin). Loving father of Kevin (Christine) and Jonathan (Alice) Meisner. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Jacob, Samuel and Benjamin. Dear brother-in-law of Myrna and Bruce Eglin. Cherished uncle of Eric Eglin.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view the service by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Dr. Marvin Meisner, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. June 7 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange, and from 4 to 8 p.m. June 8 at the residence of Myrna and Bruce Eglin, 4800 Glengary Lane in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the U.S. Holocaust Museum, the ADL or the Southern Poverty Law Center.