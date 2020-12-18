William N. “Bill” Meltzer, 93, of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 16, 2020. Bill was born Dec. 17, 1927.
Beloved husband of Elayne Meltzer (nee Friedman) and husband of the late Gloria Meltzer (née Charney); devoted father of Debra (Dennis) Roth of Paradise Valley, Ariz., Karen (Kevin) Kutz of Solon, Leslie (Robert) Small of Columbus, and step-father of Dr. Michael (Julianne) Shlonsky, Dr. Steven (Jill) Shlonsky, Patricia (Steven Hinkle) Shlonsky and James (Lynne) Shlonsky; loving grandfather of Robert (Diana) Schildhouse, Suzanne Schildhouse, Jeffrey (Sharon) Kutz, Aaron (Elizabeth) Kutz, Carli (Stephen) Cribb, Andrew (Katie) Small, Matthew Shlonsky (deceased), Eli, Brian and Douglas (Grace) Shlonsky, and Eleanore and Tessa Shlonsky; cherished great-grandfather of Abigail and Bennett Schildhouse, Zoey Kutz, Noah Kutz, Emmett and Leona Cribb, Eliana Small, and Reagan and Serena Shlonsky; dear brother of Carole (Alvin) Rock of Beachwood and the late Dorothy (Leo, deceased) Burlin.
Private graveside services for family only. To view the service at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, please use the following link: bit.ly/3raP1p5.
Donations are suggested to the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Meltzer family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.