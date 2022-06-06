Fred Stuart Mervis, 84, born Feb. 21, 1938, passed away June 5, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marcia (nee Snider) of 58 years; and daughters Laurie (Jeff) Rozen of Weston, Fla., and Amy (Eli) Bahar of Solon. His grandchildren, Jamie and Adam Bahar, and Courtney and Jessica Rozen, will miss him dearly. His parents, Caroline and Samuel Mervis; sister, Dorothy Lehr; and beloved cousins, S. Darwin and Evelyn Noll, preceded him in death.
Fred was born in Pittsburgh and lived in Squirrel Hill. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of Pi Lam. A lifelong Steelers fan, Fred left Pittsburgh in the early 1960s to join Darwin in Cleveland. He founded Noll Machinery, Inc., a metalworking machinery, appraisal, and sales company. He served as president of the Kidney Foundation of Ohio and Machinery Dealers National Association.
Services will be held at noon June 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the service, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1654537022188347
Interment will follow at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Shiva will be held following interment until 8 p.m. June 7 at the Marriott, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights. In addition, shiva will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. June 12 at the home of Laurie and Jeff Rozen, 461 Montclaire Drive in Weston, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Mervis family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.