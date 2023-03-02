Dennis L. Mesnick passed away peacefully Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego, Calif., at 72.
He was born in Cleveland to Maxwell and Anne (nee Auerbach) Mesnick. Dennis attended The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Case Western University, receiving his Master of Arts degree in social work. From very early on, Dennis had a gift of establishing long-lasting relationships and had maintained many friendships from his days at Moreland Elementary School, Woodbury as well as Shaker Heights High School, class of 1968.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and the patriarch of the Mesnick family. He was an eight-year warrior/Superman, defeating all odds. We believed he was immortal, beating every health challenge he faced and those battles were relentless. Dennis was so resilient in the face of adversity, he was often asked how he became that way. He quoted Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust concentration camp survivor (author of “Man’s Search for Meaning”), whose own triumph over adversity inspired Dennis. Frankl encouraged identifying a purpose in life by examining your suffering, and then immersively imagining that outcome. That’s exactly what Dennis had done. He never ever gave up (NEGU) continuing to live life to the fullest, participating in all the things he loved – travel, music, concerts, theater, sports and family gatherings.
Dennis had a long and successful career working as director and fundraising for many Jewish and health organizations. Dennis made the most of his retirement from volunteering to property management and more.
We remember Dennis warmly for the twinkle in his eye, infectious smile and especially the many entertaining stories he shared. He touched many lives with kindness, friendship and a special appreciation for life. He had a generous and caring heart. Dennis was the gracious host opening his home for family and friends making sure everyone was taken care of, comfortable and needed for nothing.
Dennis is survived by “Sweets” Sue West, his loving wife of almost 20 years; his sons, Sean, Jason (Molly) and Larry (Margot); and six grand grandchildren, Jackson, Bailey, Ty, Riley, Ava and Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Larry and Ronald, and sister, Marlene Colon. He is sorely missed by everyone who enjoyed him.
Donations in Dennis’ memory can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (bit.ly/3EKdni2).