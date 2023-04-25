Terrence (Terry) Allan Messerman, D.D.S., 88, passed away in his home surrounded by love on Sunday, April 23, 2023 after a prolonged illness.
Born in Cleveland to Samuel and Frieda Messerman, Terry was the cherished eldest brother of Gerald (Gale), Lawrence (deceased), Sandra (Leonard) Weiss, Richard (deceased; Denise) and Jeffrey (deceased; Lynda). Terry is survived by four children: Lawrence (Jessica), Karen, Keith (Kathryn) and Arianne Messerman (Zoe Elkins). He was a devoted father, who was always generous with his children and proud to share their accomplishments.
He graduated from John Adams High School in 1952 and attended Western Reserve University. Terry went on to Northwestern University Dental School, and started a private family dental practice in Cleveland in 1959. He became known for his excellence in restorative dentistry and later became a pioneer in biological compatibility. He was a long-time member of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology, and served as the President of that organization in 2007. Terry’s dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare to his patients kept him in practice for 61 years. Many of Terry’s patients stayed with him for decades and became dear friends.
Terry greatly enjoyed distance running, cycling, the arts, chocolate, and strawberry rhubarb pie. He competed in six marathons–including running the Boston Marathon twice. His life’s many adventures included hiking and whitewater rafting in the Sawtooth Mountains, whale watching in Maui, splitting wood to warm his 1849 farmhouse in Geauga County, and stargazing with his children. His life-long passion for beauty also led him to become an avid photographer.
A world-class kibitzer, Terry always had emphatic book and movie recommendations ready for friends, family, and patients. He was an ardent fan of world literature, music and cinema (favorites included the novels of Haruki Murakami and music by Nana Mouskouri and Mercedes Sosa). He composed charming letters to loved ones, and deeply enjoyed connecting with others over the delights he discovered in the world. He will be greatly missed for the passion, joy, and friendship he shared with so many.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. April 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 6 p.m. April 26 and from 3 to 7 p.m. April 27 at the home of Sandy and Lenny Weiss at 16 Hyde Park Drive in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holden Forests & Gardens, Hospice of the Western Reserve, Greater Cleveland Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
Friends who are unable to attend service may view it at 11 a.m. April 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Dr. Terrence Messerman, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.