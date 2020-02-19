Esther L. Metz (nee Grod) beloved wife of the late Harvey. Loving mother of Howard (Emily) Metz, Ronald (Kay Miller) Metz and the late David Metz. Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Jenny Jones) Metz, Adam (Christina) Metz and Carey (Josh) Trotter. Great-grandmother of Landon, Miles, Iziah and Mason. Dear sister of the late Colman (Dianne) Grod. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the residence of Emily and Howard Metz, 1034 Cutters Creek Drive in South Euclid.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter.