Maxine S. Middleton (nee Stevens), beloved wife of Scott Middleton. Beloved daughter of Linda Reimer and Marc Safier, Linda and Richard Stevens. Dear sister of Beth (Joshua Beaton) Stevens, Teri (Robert) Massie, Halle (Lewis) Kogan and Lindsey Stevens. Cherished aunt of Jacob, Olivia, Henry, Theo, Remy. Adored daughter-in-law of Scott and Jackie Middleton.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com at 11 a.m. Nov. 18. Go to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Maxine Middleton, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at the residence of David Reimer and Raffaele Dilallo, 3467 Kersdale Road in Pepper Pike. On Nov. 19, a celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alliance Country Club 725 E. Milton St. in Alliance.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Maxine Middleton Charitable Fund of the Greater Alliance Foundation (info@greatalliancefoundation.org).