Amy D. Miller (nee Schulhof) passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Amy had a big heart and was a loving mother, wife, daughter, aunt and friend.
A resident of Highland Heights, Amy was born at Mount Sinai Hospital in Cleveland. After graduating from Charles F. Brush High School, she received a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University and a master’s degree in education with a focus on specific learning disabilities from Cleveland State University. She taught at A.B. Hart Middle School in Cleveland and Heskett Middle School in Bedford, and spent the majority of her career teaching at Mayfield Middle School.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Amy had a love of reading and literacy, and attending Broadway shows. Amy’s was committed to her children and the students she taught during her career as an intervention specialist. She was fiercely devoted to the happiness and success of her daughter, Ilana, and son, Aaron. To the end, she was focused on giving them opportunities for education, growth and a bright future. As a teacher, Amy took the same approach in the classroom. She truly invested herself in her students’ success and well-being and celebrated their accomplishments. Amy inspired and influenced hundreds of students.
Amy is survived by her parents, Linda and Stuart Schulhof; husband of 18 years, Douglas Miller; children, Ilana and Aaron Miller of Highland Heights; siblings, Beth (Larry) Spyke, Marc (Robyn) Schulhof of Bethesda, Md., and sister-in-law, Gina Miller; nieces, Meredith Schulhof and Jordan Neale; and nephews, Noah Schulhof, and Max, Rafi and Daniel Spyke.
Funeral services were held Sept. 29.
Contributions in Amy’s memory can be made to NAMI, the American Cancer Society, the International OCD Foundation or Hospice of the Western Reserve.