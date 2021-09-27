Amy D. Miller (nee Schulhof), beloved wife of Douglas Miller. Loving mother of Ilana and Aaron. Cherished daughter of Linda (nee Kahn) and Stuart Schulhof. Dear sister of Beth (Lawrence) Spyke and Marc (Robyn) Schulhof. Loving aunt of Meredith and Noah Schulhof, Max, Rafi and Daniel Spyke. Dear sister-in-law of Gina Miller and aunt of Jordan Neale.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. People attending funeral and shiva family requests masks and vaccination.
Family and friends who are unable to view the service may do so at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 by going to bkbmc.com, click on obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Amy D. Miller, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. Sept. 29, from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the residence of Linda and Stuart Schulhof, 5371 Meadow Wood in Lyndhurst.
Friends who wish may contribute to NAMI, the American Cancer Society, The International OCD Foundation or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.