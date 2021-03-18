Bernard "Bernie" Miller, beloved husband of Rene (nee Pearlman). Loving father of Karen Parker, Scott (Elisa Triffleman) Miller and Laura (Ted) Greenberg. Devoted grandfather of Gregory Parker, Joshua Triffleman-Miller, Aaron Triffleman-Miller, David (Aysylu) Greenberg and Michael Greenberg. Dear brother of Sandford "Sandy" Miller.
Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. March 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends are invited to view the service by going to bkbmc.com, go to obituaries, scroll down to Bernard Miller obituary, click on his obituary and click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Crown Center For Senior Living in St. Louis.