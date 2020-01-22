Bonnie Kazik Miller, 75, sister, wife, mother and business woman died peacefully Jan. 22, 2020, from complications related to pancreatic cancer.
Born June 6, 1944, in Tallahassee, Florida to Ralph and Otylia Kazik, Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dr. Sanford A. Miller; her daughter, Carrie Miller; son and his wife, Ward and Elena Miller; grandchildren, Benjamin and Theophan Miller; and brother and his wife, Ralph and Rhonda Kazik.
Known for her style, energy and dedication to friends and family, Bonnie loved to share, not just her opinions, but her talents including ikebana, interior design and gourmet cooking.
As both a creator and supporter of the arts, Bonnie volunteered for the Cleveland Ballet and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Influenced by her childhood in Japan, Bonnie loved to travel and explore new places and cultures (while shopping).
Services will be held at noon Jan. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (Park Synagogue section).
Shiva will be observed following the burial until 5 p.m. Jan. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Friedman, 9 Longmeadow Lane in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, The Nature Center At Shaker Lakes or Edgewood College.