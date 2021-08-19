Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, family member and friend, Edith Dressel Miller passed away on Aug. 11, 2021.
A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City, Edith’s dream was to travel to Los Angeles to work in the motion picture business. As luck would have it, her chaperone became engaged right before the cross-country sojourn. Edith created a starring role for herself in Cleveland instead, meeting and marrying the love of her life, Ted Miller, building a wonderful life with her three children, becoming the president and owner of Miller & Clarke Interiors, Inc., serving on the board of the women’s committee at the Cleveland Institute of Music, being a longstanding member of the Leadership Circle at the Cleveland Museum of Art, a very active and beloved member of the Print Club of Cleveland since 1975 and a longtime generous supporter of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
In later years, one of her greatest joys was picking a promising incoming dental student at Case Western Reserve School of Dental Medicine to receive a full four-year scholarship under the Robert P. Dressel Memorial Scholarship in honor of her father, a professor of dentistry there.
Edith leaves a legacy of creativity, strength, courage, philanthropy and marching to the beat of her own drummer.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Phillip Dressel and the late Jane Lind Stephenson; younger sister of the late Betty Jane Schaefer; wife of the late Lester Theodore “Ted” Miller; mother of the late Steven Dressel Miller, Lester Theodore “Tim” Miller Jr. (Rae) and Betty Jean “B.J.” Miller (Marty); grandmother of Jamie, Kristen (Christopher), Brian (Julianna), Sophia and Grace; and great-grandmother of Gaby, Raegan, Carter, Madison, Cruz and Kaia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 in the mausoleum sanctuary at Mayfield Cemetery located at 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Contributions in Edith’s memory are suggested to the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Cleveland Museum of Art and The Northern Ohio Chapter of Canine Companions.