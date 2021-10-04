Elayne Miller, devoted mother of Scott (Roni) Miller and Todd (Danielle) Miller; cherished daughter of Frances Senser and the late Alan Senser; loving grandmother of Alexa and Zach Miller; dear sister of Arlene Bennett (Ted, deceased) and Fred Senser (deceased); loving aunt of Ryan, Rachel, Ezra, Chaim, Doran and their families.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at Lincoln Cemetery, W. 54th and Theota streets in Parma.
To view the service Oct. 5, please go to YouTube and search Elayne Miller Funeral Service.
No visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the charity of choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.