Florene A. Miller (nee Ackerman), beloved wife of Sheldon, passed away May 13, 2023.
Loving mother of Scott (Ricki) Miller, Cheryl (Daniel) Smith and Ron (Pam) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Colin Miller, Alex (Naomie) Miller, Eli Miller, Ariana Miller, Austin Smith, Ryan (Trang) Smith and Levi (Brenna) Smith. Great grandmother of Emerson, Ezra, Isla, Jack and Nora. Dear sister of the late Marvin and Roy Ackerman.
Private graveside services will be held May 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. May 15, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 16 at the residence of Pam and Ron Miller 3149 Willow Lane in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Reading Is Fundamental, 750 First St. N.E., Suite 920, Washington, D.C. 20002 (rif.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning May 16 by going to YouTube and searching Florene Miller Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.