Jane Allyn Miller, beloved sister of Alice (Stanley) Dub and Susan (Bob) Schwarz. Devoted aunt of Daniel (Anne) Barach, David Barach, Dr. Rachel (Alex) Friedman, Brian (Rivka) Dub, Sam Schwarz and Lily Schwarz. Great-aunt of Isaac, Benji, Ethan, Gabriel, Avrahom Tzvi, Chaya and Chava Malka. Loving niece of Sally Good and Jane Good. Cherished companion of Andrew Culliton and his children, Kaylyn and Andrew.
Private family graveside services will be held Sept. 26 at Lake View Cemetery. Family and friend's who are unable to to attend may view the service beginning 4 p.m. Sept. 26 on YouTube (enter under search, Jane Allyn Miller Funeral Service.)
Family will receive outdoor visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the residence of Alice and Stanley Dub, 16104 Aldersyde Road in Shaker Heights. Masks and vaccinations required.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Gathering Place or the Hillcrest Hospital Seidman Cancer Center.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.