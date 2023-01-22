Jeffrey N. Miller, beloved husband of Honey (nee Dreyer), passed away Jan. 22, 2023.
Loving father of Evan (Lisa) Miller and Janie (Michael) Gustin. Devoted grandfather of Iyla Gustin, Lennon Miller and Miles Miller. Dear brother of Richard (Gisela) Miller and Bonnie (John) Iorio.
Services will be held at noon Jan. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Lisa and Evan Miller 12111 Chippewa Road in Brecksville following services and interment until 8 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of their choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at noon Jan. 24 at bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary of Jeffrey Miller and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.