Dr. Marvin Miller passed away June 20, 2021, with his family at his side.
He is the beloved husband of Renate nee Gumprecht; devoted and adored father of Rebecca (Irad) Carmi, Cynthia (Dr. Michael) Weiner; Dr. Valerie (Dr. Adam) Brodsky, Victor (Shoshanna Buchholz-Miller) Miller and Dr. Lydia Miller-Anderson; adored grandfather of Amnon, Aryeh and Yardena Carmi, Julia and Noah Weiner, Lauren, Eden, Shai and Sol Brodsky, Annabel, Atticus and Tess Miller, Zach and Eli Anderson; dear brother-in-law of Karen Komar.
Services will be held 1 p.m. June 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment is at Lakeview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. June 21 and from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 at the Carmi residence, 24810 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org) or Jewish Family Services (jfsa-cleveland.org).