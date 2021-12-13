Marvin Miller, beloved husband of the late Maxine (nee Weinberg). Loving father of Howard (Jean) Miller and Harley (Jill Arena) Miller. Devoted grandfather of Samantha (Tom) Rapisarda, Wiley (Catlin) Miller, Lauren Miller and Nate Miller. Dear brother of Harlan (Barbara, deceased) Miller.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Clubhouse of The Village, 26000 Village Place in Beachwood. Masks and vaccinations are required.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Center for Dialysis Care, 18720 Chagrin Blvd., in Shaker Heights.
Friends who cannot attend the service may view it beginning Thursday by going to YouTube and enter Marvin Miller Funeral Service.