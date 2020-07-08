Nathan Miller, 95, passed away on June 30, 2020, as a result of long-term ailments unrelated to coronavirus. Nathan continued to manage his own affairs and lived independently until his passing.
Nathan, born in Cleveland, was the son of Harry and Helen (nee Stark) and was preceded in death by four siblings, Rose, Ernie (Ruth), Herbie (Goldie) and Betty (Burt).
He graduated from John Hay High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He was a World War II combat veteran, serving in the 99th Infantry Division and receiving a Purple Heart. Nathan participated in the Battle of the Bulge, took part in the capture of the Bridge at Remagen, then the freeing of a slave labor camp in Germany. At the end of the war, his division had reached the Elbe River in southeast Germany and he finished the war in Occupied Germany.
After the war, Nathan earned an accounting degree at Fenn College, which became Cleveland State University. In 1953, he married Elaine Marcus and remained married for nearly 67 years. His business career included work as an accountant in private industry, for the federal government and for the state of Ohio, from which he retired. He was able to happily enjoy many years of retirement.
In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Elaine, Nathan is survived by sons, Steve (Debbie), Robbie (Jill) and David (Therese); along with seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and cousins, and close family friend, Beverly.
All services and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nathan’s memory to The Hospice of the Western Reserve.