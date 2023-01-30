Peter W. Miller, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Mayfield Heights on Jan. 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Loving father of Max Miller and Lauren Miller, ex-spouse of Fabi Miller. Dear brother of Linda (Barry) Johnson.
Born in New Haven, Conn., to the late David and Ileane (nee Hofmann) Miller. Peter was an avid Cleveland sports fan and a devoted father. He was a man of many different passions, including history, double pepperoni pizza from Geraci’s, watching his kids play sports and collecting watches and coins. Peter always brought joy to those around him with his goofy and light-hearted personality.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Peter Miller and click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. Feb. 1, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at the residence of Fabi Miller, 25203 Hazelmere Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.