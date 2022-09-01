Miller Renate

Renate Miller (nee Gumprecht) beloved wife of the late Dr. Marvin Miller. Loving mother of Rebecca (Irad) Carmi, Cynthia (Dr. Michael) Weiner, Dr. Valerie (Dr. Adam) Brodsky, Victor (Shoshana Buchholz-Miller) Miller and Dr. Lydia (Paul Smith) Miller-Anderson. Devoted grandmother of Amnon, Aryeh and Yardena Carmi, Julia Weiner, Noah Weiner, Lauren, Eden, Shai and Sol Brodsky, Annabel, Atticus and Tess Miller, Zach Anderson and Eli Anderson. Dear sister of Karen Komar and the late Marion Portman. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Rebecca and Irad Carmi 24810 Cedar Road, Beachwood, following services and interment Sept. 4 until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Parkinson's Foundation or to HIAS. Those who are not able to attend the service may view it on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Renate Miller, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.