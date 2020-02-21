Richard “Dick” S. Miller, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Gross). Loving father of Harlan (Jody) Miller, Cindy (Scott) Polster and Jennifer (Edward) Monahan. Devoted grandfather of Brett and Carly Miller, Tara (Casey) Foley, Randi (Trent) Horter, Malorie Polster, Jessica and Alissa Monahan. Great grandfather of Cooper Foley. Dear brother of Shelly Strauss, Janice (David) Weisberg and the late Carolyn Zipp and brother-in-law to Barbara Gross (Terry Pollack). Cherished uncle to many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., in Beachwood. Interment at Lake View Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following interment until 7 p.m. Sunday at Fairmount Temple.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association.