Sheldon E. Miller, beloved husband of the late Florene (nee Ackerman) Miller, passed away June 6, 2023.
Loving father of Scott (Ricki) Miller, Cheryl (Daniel) Smith and Ron (Pam) Miller. Devoted grandfather of Colin Miller, Alex (Naomi) Miller, Austin Smith, Ryan (Trang) Smith, Levi (Brenna) Smith, Eli Miller and Ariana Miller. Great-grandfather of Emerson, Ezra, Isla, Jack and Nora. Dear brother of the late Rosalyn Deutsch.
Private family graveside services will be held June 8 at the Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. June 8 and from 1 to 4 p.m. June 9 at the residence of Ricki and Scott Miller, 2802 Shakercrest Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org).
Friends may view the service beginning Friday, June 9 by going to YouTube and under search enter: Sheldon Miller Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.