Sylvia B. Miller (nee Bernstein), 99, was born Dec. 10, 1921, and passed away Jan. 11, 2021.
Beloved wife of 76 years to the late Alvin H. Miller. Loving mother of Ronald (Gayle) Miller, Janet (Paul) Senyak and Jerry (Sue) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Jeff (Andrea) Miller, Scott (Robyn) Miller, David Senyak, Elizabeth Senyak, Rick (Emily) Watrus and Maxwell (Yisel) Miller. Great-grandmother of Ethan, Addyson, Kylie, Lexee, Stella, Violet, Althea, Farrah and Judah. Dear sister of the late Faye Tashman and late Edythe Herskowitz. Cherished aunt and great aunt.
Sylvia was born in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Glenville High School. While her husband, Alvin, served overseas in World War II, Sylvia was a proud Rosie the Riveter, constructing airplanes for the war effort in a factory in Cleveland.
After the war, Sylvia worked for a candy and gift shop company, and an eye doctor. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, ladies heads and memorabilia. Sylvia spent her retirement years with Alvin traveling to visit their children and grandchildren. She also volunteered for activities at the Schnurmann House, where she and Alvin resided for many years.
