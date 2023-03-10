Mills, Anne

Anne Mills (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Cheryl) Mills and Bruce Mills. Devoted grandmother of Harrison. Dear sister of the late Rae Stechler, Willie Cohen and Robert Cohen. Cherished aunt. Born July 14, 1927, Anne died March 9, 2023.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. March 12 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital Volunteer Program.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning March 13 by going to YouTube, under search enter: Anne Mills Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.