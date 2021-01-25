Arlene Fay Mills, 80, of Beachwood, passed away Jan. 24, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Arlene was born May 1, 1940, to Jack and Rose Mills. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. She later received an Associate of Science degree in nursing from Cuyahoga Community College. Arlene worked as a nurse for several years at St. Luke’s Hospital. In later years, she worked as a home healthcare nurse.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s sisterhood, she was involved with the Gathering Place and the Sunshine Foundation.
As a child and teenager, Arlene spent summers traveling with her parents who owned The Mills Brothers Circus. They moved their three-ring tent circus to a different town everyday, six days a week. Surrounded by elephants, horses, chimps, and others, this probably began her lifelong love of animals.
As an adult, Arlene enjoyed many fabulous trips, touring the Orient, Europe and Scandinavia, Israel, and Alaska. She also enjoyed short trips to New York to take in some plays. She often brought her kids along to encourage their love of theater. In later years, she enjoyed travel with Beachwood Community Services trips. She also loved collecting antiques.
Arlene is survived by her children, Tami Jo Madorsky (Ken) Engel, Shawn Mills Madorsky, Holli Beth Madorsky (Robert Frederick) and Jonathan Seth Madorsky; grandchildren, Brandon Martin, Alexis Carter (Pat) Valley and Daniel Carter; and great-grandchild, Landon Valley. An only child, Arlene also leaves behind many cousins and friends who love her like a sister. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Rose.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery in the Zemach Zedek section.
Shiva will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan 26, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at the residence of Jonathan Madorsky, 3834 Northwood Road in University Heights.
Contributions in Arlene’s memory can be made at Congregation Zemach Zedek, 1922 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.