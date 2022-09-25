Joyce Mills, a loving wife and mother passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 85.
Joyce was born in Cleveland, where she raised her family and taught school at Ganon Gil preschool for 25 years. She was known as Mora Mills to most of the young people in Beachwood during the 70’s and 80’s. After retiring, she and Sanford moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm weather and early bird specials.
Joyce preceded in death by her husband Sanford and son Rabbi Steven Mills. She is survived by her son, David; daughter-in-laws, Valerie and Estelle Mills; six grandchildren, Rafi, Sivan, Noa, Ryan, Aaron and Jordan.
The funeral service will be held Sept. 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. To view the service on Oct. 1, please go to YouTube and search Joyce Mills Funeral Service.
Donations suggested in her memory to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.