Norman A. Millstein, beloved husband of Leslie (nee Roth). Loving father of Teri (Craig) Koslen, Jodi (Jeff) Gottlieb, Randi Lippe, Shari (Bob) Feig, Kevan (Lori) Millstein, Alana Millstein and the late Josh Millstein. Devoted grandfather of Jamie, Seth, Shannon, Brooke, Adam, Danielle, Nikki, Arielle, Jared, Jordan, Ethan, Alec, Brandon, Sammy and Evan. Great-grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Bernard Millstein and the late Natalie Handler.
Norman was the founder of MultiBuilders Inc., which was responsible for numerous multi family units in Cleveland and Las Vegas.
Private services will be held May 28 at Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation. (For Zoom information, visit BKBMC.com).
Friends who wish may contribute to Cleveland Clinic Transplant Unit c/o the Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195, or B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44195.