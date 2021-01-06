Sally Milstein (nee Stern), beloved wife of the late Sol Milstein and the late Herman Rothman. Loving mother of Marilyn (Ed Preston), the late Jeffery Milstein (Birgitta) and Gary (Beth-Ann). Cherished grandmother of Avi (Jaquie) Wechsler, Sarah (Ross) Weinreb, Max Milstein, Samantha Milstein and Elizabeth Lupton (Shaw). Great-grandmother of Aaron and Maxim Wechsler, and Brody and Miles Weinreb. Devoted sister of Helen Harris.
Private family services were held.
Due to COVID-19, family requests no visitation.