Sam Minoff, age 98, died April 8, 2023, at his home.
Beloved husband of the late Clare I. (nee Dryspel). Loving father of Barry Minoff, Roy Minoff, Amy (Mike) Southard and the late Martin Minoff. Devoted grandfather of David (Amanda) Minoff, Drew Minoff, Melissa Minoff (AJ Mark, fiance), Ashley (Mike) London, Kasey Southard (Zachary Fox, fiance). Great-grandfather of Colbie London.
Sam grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., along with his brothers, the late Norman and Manny. After graduating from Stuyvesant High School in New York, he served in the U.S. Navy for three years as a machinist’s mate and was involved in several of the South Pacific’s biggest battles during World War II.
He acquired Kichler Lighting in the 1950’s, he worked through his 80’s and consistently maintained a keen eye for products and catalogs. Kichler’s first catalog had 14 pages with 60 products. By the time the company was sold in 2018, there were 350 pages with about 4,500 products. In the beginning, Kichler had two full-time employees, and one was Sam. At its peak, Kichler had grown to 1,100 employees in five countries. Sam started by primarily selling around Northern Ohio. Kichler Lighting would eventually sell in 42 countries.
His warm smile and frequent jokes always greeted people everywhere, and his positive, generous spirit guided his journey. His kindness and patience were some of the hallmarks of his fine character.
