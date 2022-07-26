Linda Mintz (nee Nash), born in Milwaukee on March 22, 1942, passed away on July 25, 2022, surrounded by family in Cleveland.
Daughter of the late Clara and Ed Nash; beloved wife of Jerry Mintz; dearest mother of Howard (Lisa) Mintz of Coconut Creek Fla., and Craig (Becky Green) Mintz of Gaithersburg, Md.; cherished grandmother of Daryen, Cameron, Alex and Arin Mintz and Zachary Green.
Linda had a passion for movies and spent many years working for Paramount Pictures. In her free time, Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and volunteering at Menorah Park.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. July 28 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. To view the service on July 29, please go to YouTube and search Linda Mintz Funeral Service.
Family will receive friends until 9 p.m. July 28 at the Acacia on the Green Apartments, 2202 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst in the social room.
Family suggest contributions to the Womens and Mens Association of Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Mintz family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.