MIntz Lita

Lita Mintz (nee Victor) died Oct. 7. Born Oct. 27, 1923, she was the beloved wife of the late Alvin. Loving mother of Alan J. (Judith) Mintz, Enid (Neil) Gurney and Jill (Douglas) Brodax. Devoted grandmother of Jared Mintz, Jennifer (Matt) Finkel, Todd (Julie) Gurney, Justin Gurney, Adam (Amanda) Gurney, and Carly Brodax. Great grandmother of Sloan, Graham, Samantha, Emily, Mackenzie, Peyton, Scarlet, Georgia, Charlie and Luca. Dear sister of the late Sanford Victor.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence of Enid and Neil Gurney 22500 Shaker Blvd. Shaker Heights Oct. 9 following services until 6 p.m. Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Oct. 10 by going to YouTube, under search enter Lita Mintz Funeral Service. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.