Cynthia Joy Mintz-Maluk, 64, of Solon, born Nov. 29, 1956, in Cleveland, passed away June 12, 2021.
Devoted wife of Andy, loving mother of Carli (Matt) and Rachel; and sister to Bob (Tanci), Fred (Kathi), Steve (Nancy) and in-laws, Alex (Diane), Isabella (Chuck) and Vera, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and furry loved ones.
To those who were fortunate enough to call her friend, she was a blessing. Her optimism and kind, gentle spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cyndi’s family, both immediate and extended, meant the world to her. She loved spending time with her daughters and beamed with pride when she spoke of their accomplishments. Cyndi treasured those she loved, never missing an opportunity to say, “I love you.” She was always sure to share her warmth, never letting anyone leave without one of her everlasting hugs.
Cyndi was beautiful inside and out. Her smile brightened up even the darkest of days. She expressed a genuine interest in peoples’ stories and found the good in everyone. With a silly, spontaneous, entertaining style, she brightened this world with her unique playful words. If “fabulous” didn’t fit, she simply made up her own words.
Cyndi enjoyed travel and turned every experience into an adventure. She appreciated the simple things in life. You could find her sitting on her deck in the mornings, surrounded by nature’s beauty, sipping a cup of coffee. Her barbecues and happy hours were filled with love, laughter, friends, and family.
As many of us can hear Cyndi say, life is “Marvelous Dahling!”. She would want each of us to enjoy every day.
Private services were held for the immediate family only.
Donations in Cyndi’s memory can be made to the Gathering Place or Debbie’s Dream Foundation. The family appreciates their privacy in their time of sorrow.