Mitchell, Beatrice

Beatrice Louise Mitchell died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2022. Bea was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Cleveland to Morris and Gertrude Samson and was the youngest of three children (Dan Samson and Ruth Cervella - both deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then married her first husband, Max Mitchell (deceased) with whom she had two children, Naomi Mitchell (Dave Law) and Martin Mitchell (deceased).
In 1977, she met her second husband, Manuel Rock (deceased), and her family expanded to include his three children: Howard Rock (Ellen), Elaine Gluck (Emil) and Marcia Rock (Peter Williams).
As a young woman, Bea became a model in fashion, television and in print. She was also a graphic artist who returned to school in her late forties, graduating from The Cleveland Institute of Art. She became a prominent artist in Cleveland, known for her doll prints and large metal sculptures as well as art in various other media. Her work was displayed locally, including in the Cleveland May Show, as well as nationally and internationally. One of her sculptures, The Burning Bush, is used every Friday night at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Her nephews at Mitchell’s Ice Cream proudly display her work at their main store in Ohio City.
Bea is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren (Sarah Law, Sam Law, Jennifer Glass (Matt), Allison Stackhouse (Charles), Lauren Lepene (Ryan), Daniel Rock (Angelique) and David Rock), and seven great-grandchildren (Jessica, Leah, Chase, Reagan, Gavin, Charlie and Caleb), her brother-in-law Dick Mitchell, her sister-in-law Marcia Reese, and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bea’s family is grateful for the warm and loving care she received for four years from Tenisha Glass while living at RH Myers apartments and Anna Maria of Aurora and the care she received while at Anna Maria.
Two events at Temple Israel Ner Tamid with Rabbi Matt Eisenberg will be held to honor Bea. On Oct. 21, 2022, we will light The Burning Bush in her honor during services which begin at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., we will have a celebration of life for Bea. Both events are open to all who wish to attend.
Donations can be made to R.H. Myers Apartments (27200 Cedar Road, Beachwood, 44122), Anna Maria of Aurora (889 N. Aurora Road, Aurora, 44202) or to Temple Israel Ner Tamid (1732 Lander Road, Cleveland, 44124).