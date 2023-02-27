Norman Mitchell, age 80, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., (formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Cleveland) passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.
Beloved son of the late Louis and Rebecca “Betty” Mitchell. Dear brother of Arnold Mitchell (deceased) (wife, Marilyn “Micki”) and Sharon Korbel (deceased) (husband, Bill). Adoring father of Stacy (Scott) Schechtman, Steven (Miriam) Mitchell and Paul (Laura) Dannemiller; grandfather of Andrew, Jacob, and Gabriel Schechtman, and Gabrielle, Eliana, and Zachary Mitchell; and ex-husband of Marian Mitchell.
Norman was a U.S. Air Force veteran who loved to make people laugh, and had a long career selling printing before moving to Florida 15 years ago.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. March 5 at the home of Scott and Stacy Schechtman, 2635 Butternut Lane in Pepper Pike, with a memorial service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the VA Medical Center Hospice Care Unit, West Palm Beach, Fla.