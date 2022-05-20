Mizzy Esther

Esther Mizzy, beloved wife (Sol Mizzy 2009), mother of Renee Peppercorn, Marlene Reese (2003), Sherri Borden. Grandmother to David Borden, Melani & Kevin Polk, Matthew Polk & Devin Keudell. Great-grandmother to Sydney Polk.  Born in Cleveland, passed peacefully in Simi Valley, Calif. of natural causes.  Kind, gentle, sweet, witty. She loved her family deeply.  We will be loving you always!  Donations can be sent to Jewish National Fund. 

