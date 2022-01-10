Peter Molay, age 77, of Mayfield Heights passed away on Jan. 7, 2022. Peter was born July 21, 1944, in Miami, Fla.
Beloved husband of Fran Molay (nee Marks); devoted father of Philip (Heather) Molay and Lyndsey Molay; dearly loved son of Sarah Molay; cherished nephew of Frieda Goldman and Ethel Goldman (deceased); loving uncle to Stephanie, Jennifer and Mara; dear cousin of Ralph (Barbara) Wexler, Sharon (Ken) Kaloczi and Joel (Janet) Bedol.
Funeral services for Peter will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
If unable to attend you may view the service at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 by navigating to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641772187158511.
Following the funeral service burial will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 7 p.m. and from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Molay residence, 1223 Drury Ct., in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions in memory of Peter are suggested to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Molay family.