Sheila Molecke, beloved wife of the late Melvin Molecke; devoted mother of Heather and Matthew Molecke, loving sister of Ronald and Lynne Marshek; a caring cousin to many; and a loyal friend to those that knew her.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family will sit shiva from 6 to 9 p.m. June 15 at the home of Robert Marshek, 10357 White Ash Trail in Twinsburg.
Those that wish, may send a donation in Sheila’s memory made to: The Forever Childrens Home, P.O. Box 24923, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.
