Eleanor Moritz (nee Orloff) passed away Dec. 8, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Mrs. Moritz is the beloved wife of the late Leon Moritz; devoted and adored mother of Marc Moritz; dear mother-in-law of Rachel Kay; adored grandmother of Sarah and Joseph; inseparable from her sisters, Fay (Morrie) Orzan and Yetta (Jack) Crystal and her brother, Joe (Goldie), all deceased. Dear aunt (Larry Crystal, Howard and Caryn Orzan, Jay and Linda Orzan, and Kevin and Katie Karp) and great-aunt to many.
Eleanor was loved and admired by countless. Lifelong friend of Rita Stern (deceased). She always had a good word to say about anyone she met and was unwaveringly supportive of her family and their pursuits. Her passing leaves a large hole in many hearts.
Services were held Dec. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to Bellefaire JCB or Temple Emanu El.
Arrangement by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.