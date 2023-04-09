Lois J. "Cookie" Morris (nee Wasserstrom), beloved wife of the late George S. Morris, passed away April 6, 2023.
Loving mother of Barry (Jennifer Nowak, fiancee) Morris and Renee (Bryan) Roth. Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Irene) Roth, Daniel Roth (Nitzan Bar-Shalom), Chad Morris and Zachary (Rimma Galieva) Morris. Dear sister of Sherry (Alan, deceased) Rosenberg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. April 10 and from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. April 11 at the Vitalia of Solon, 6050 Kruse Drive.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it online on April 10 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Cookie Morris, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
