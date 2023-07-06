Terrence P. Morris, age 92, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2023, in the company of his loving wife, Louise, and faithful four-legged companion, Ember.
Terry was born in Chicago, the son of Ruth (nee Blease) and Thomas Morris.
Terry was the embodiment of a self-made man. He joined the Air Force at the age of 17 and worked as a blacksmith, earning his GED along the way. He married Dorothy (nee Reedy) in 1953 and they had four children before her untimely death in 1957. Terry was a dedicated father and through his sheer grit and determination, he kept his family together.
In 1959, he married Patricia (nee Farr) who predeceased him. In 1986, he married Louise (nee Abrams), who survives. They loved to travel and experienced many adventures together. They also enjoyed the arts and spending time with friends.
Terry made his living working in the welding machinery business as an executive. He retired in 2000 as the president of Dengensha America. He held several patents for improvements to industrial welding machinery.
Terry loved to travel for business and pleasure, even traveling to Russia during the Cold War. He visited a total of 57 countries and every continent except Antarctica. During Terry’s younger years, he competed in ice dancing competitions and taught all his children to ice skate on the creek behind their home. Terry was an avid golfer, a sport he participated in almost every day until he was 89 years old.
Terry is survived by his wife, Louise; four children, Kathleen Brubaker, Daniel (Susie) Morris, Cynthia Orley and Judith (Paul) Brobst, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was also a loving part of the DiPrinzio and Beck families.
Terry was preceded in death by his only sibling, Thomas Morris, Jr. and his sister-in-law Helen Morris.
As Terry finally lays to rest, his family and friends know that he truly represents a life well-lived.
A funeral mass is planned at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (342 S. Chillicothe Road in Aurora) at 2 p.m. July 7 followed by internment at Aurora Cemetery. A reception will then be held at Club Walden (585 Country Club Lane, Aurora) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for friends and family to gather.
In lieu of flowers please honor Terry’s memory with a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/giveonline. By using this ID #, the family will be notified of your gift: ID#23530136.
Arrangements under the direction of Vodrazka Funeral Home.