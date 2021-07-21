William Baum Morris, 94, of Cleveland, passed away July 2, 2021.
Born April 19, 1927, in Shaker Heights, to Robert Isadore Morris and Elinor Baum Morris, William graduated from Shaker Heights High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cornell University.
William was an award-winning architect and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. When he was 10 years old he toured the Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater home during construction and decided to become an architect then and there. During a long and prolific career, he designed over 50 single-family homes and larger projects in the Northeast Ohio region, of which the Walden development in Aurora, Ohio, is the most well-known, and was awarded the Cleveland Arts Prize for Architecture in 1983. He was a lifelong member of the American Institute of Architects, and was also involved with the Oakwood Club, Cornell Alumni Association, Cleveland Institute of the Arts, the Rowfant Club, and the South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District’s board of education.
William loved urban design, the landscape and built environment of Northeast Ohio and Western Reserve history. His favorite pastime was to take a road trip through the region with his family.
William will be remembered by his children, Martina Morris of Seattle, Peter Jacob Morris of New Orleans, Aimee Morris of New York City, stepson Keith (Julie) Moran of Bainbridge and stepdaughter Kimberley (Tim) Picard of Mount Gilead; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jacob) Locklear, Emily Moran and Grace Moran; and sister, Ellen Phillips of Montclair, N.J. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Elinor; stepdaughter Robyn Peltier and his wife Joyce Ann Morris and previous wife Regina Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, with burial to follow at Lake View Cemetery.