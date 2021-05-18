Harriet Morse, 92, of Beachwood, passed away May 16, 2021. Harriet was born Jan. 26, 1929, in Cleveland.
She was a graduate of Glenville High School, attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1951. Harriet resided in San Francisco, Atlanta and Chicago before returning to Cleveland in 1979.
She and Stanley were early active members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). For the last eight years, she was a resident of Stone Gardens where she was honored for her participation in the lifelong learning programs. Harriet’s credo was “scholarship leads to knowledge and wisdom.”
Daughter of William and Frieda Solomon (deceased); beloved wife of Stanley Morse (deceased); devoted mother of Elliot Morse and the late Steven and Gail Morse; dear sister of Dolores (James, deceased) Kleinman; loving aunt of Shelly (Mark) Saltzman and Michael (Ann) Kleinman of Athens; cherished great-aunt of Rachel and Ally Kleinman, Amy (Steven) Porter and Andy Saltzman (Georgia Lewis).
Private services for family only. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El section). The family requests no visitation.
Contributions in memory of Harriet are suggested to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Morse family.