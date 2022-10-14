Moses, Steven

Steven “Moe” Moses 78, passed away on Oct. 11, 2022.
Born to the late Ted and Joan Moses. Loving father to Aaron (Samantha) Moses. Cherished grandfather to Morgan, Nicholas, Dylan and Jillian. Devoted brother to Michael (Judy) Moses and the late Bruce Moses. Uncle to Brandon (Jeanne) Moses.
A service will be held 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz-Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Reasearch Hospital (stjude.org).