Abraham “Arthur” Moss, 93, of Beachwood, passed away Aug. 13, 2022. Abraham was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Steubenville.
Beloved husband of the late Lenore Moss; devoted father of Joe (Julie Marlane) Moss, Julie (Steven) Rikon of New Jersey, Jerald (Julie Ann) Moss and Lou (Marcia) Moss; loving grandfather of Shana (Jimmy) Toth, Cari (Craig) Blaustein, Aaron Rikon, Franklin Rikon, Jeff Moss, Mark (Morgan) Moss, Kevin (Morgan) Moss and Jared (Audrey) Moss; cherished great-grandfather of Brayden, Carson, Lucas, Amelia, Zoey and Tanner; dear brother of Lillian Blecher and Carl Moss (both deceased); dearly loved companion of Terri Zirkin.
Past master of University Heights Masonic Lodge No. 739.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. University Heights Masonic Lodge No. 738 graveside service will be held at 2:45 p.m., immediately before the funeral service.
No visitation at the home.
Contributions in memory of Arthur are suggested to the Jewish National Fund-USA, the Ohio Masonic Home or to the Ed Keating Center.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Moss family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.