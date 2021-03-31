Frank Moss (Papa), 94, of Aurora, transitioned peacefully on March 24, 2021, allowing him to join his beloved wife in fulfilling their eternal bond of love and togetherness.
Frank was born on Jan. 7, 1927, to Dorothy and Louis in Cleveland. Frank went to Cleveland Heights High School, was a basketball star and president of his senior class. After graduating high school, he moved with his family to New York City and attended Columbia University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and went on to earn a Doctorate of Law.
He began his law practice working for the New York Port Authority on projects including the Verrazano Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, among others, before moving back to Cleveland. His legal career continued in Cleveland, where he became one of Forest City Enterprises’ chief legal experts over the next decade, fostering major development projects such as Parmatown Mall.
He was a founding partner at Chatman & Moss in the early 1970s, where he established himself as one of the most respected and knowledgeable real estate development attorneys in Northeast Ohio, and the premier expert in condominium law in the state of Ohio, having written or co-written many statutes still in effect today. He expanded his practice later in his career joining Hertz, Kates, Friedman & Kammer in civil practice, arbitration, corporate securities, banking, probate, taxation and family law until his retirement at age 80 when he received recognition from the Cleveland Bar Association for 50 years of service.
While living in New York, Frank met his wife, Loretta Davis, at Rockaway Beach. Their immediate connection and love lasted well beyond their days at the beach. They wed in 1956 and moved to Cleveland to start their family of four splendid children, Rozann, Marcia, Laura and Howard.
Frank exemplified honor, truth, passion and dignity in all his personal and professional interactions. When it came to family, he always provided love, compassion and unique understanding of his children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s positive abilities and unending support. You always felt like the most important person in the world when Papa was with you.
Whether it was teaching us how to make a foul shot or hold a bat, religiously showing up to our games in high school, watching a Browns, Cavaliers, or Indians game, fishing in Canada or just a trip for ice cream, it was always a cherished time together. Papa will always be remembered as a good man, a “mensch,” always seeing the good in everyone he met. His reputation truly defined him in the professional community, Jewish traditions, interactions with friends and loving family. Papa was not only a fisherman, but he also taught his family how to cast love, laughter and his graceful stroll through his journeys of life. His smile was infectious, always lighting up a room. Dad, we will forever feel your love, understand your compassion and carry your gentle nature in everything we do on this earth.
Frank was predeceased by his wife, Loretta; his mother, Dorothy; father, Louis; and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his brother, Monte (Carol); children, Rozann Heininger (Ron), Marcia Moss (Fred Rasmussen), Laura DeBaggis (Paul) and Howard Moss (Sandy Ternay-Moss); his grandchildren, Justin (Arica), Alden, Jeffrey, Alyssa, Erica (David), Thomas, Lindsey (Brian), Allison, Samantha, Elyssa (Peter), David and Jonathan; and his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Joshua, Lincoln, Lily and Amelia.
The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland. Services, burial and shiva were private for the family. A celebration of Frank’s life with friends and family will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.