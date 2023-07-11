Herb Moss, 76, of Akron, passed away July 7, 2023.
Born in Cleveland in 1946 to Marvin and Cyrl Moss (both of blessed memory), Herb lived in Cleveland for 30 years - graduating from Cleveland Heights High School and Ohio University, going on to have a career as a labor negotiator and wealth advisor. A member of Beth El Congregation in Akron, Herb was a past president of the Lippman School and a member of SABR.
An avid fan of baseball and bridge, Herb loved to discuss and debate baseball and politics with new and longtime friends while drinking a glass of iced tea.
Herb is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ellen; son, Mitchell; grandchildren, Yael, Leah and Meyer; and siblings, Jack of Indianapolis and Ellen Miles of Beachwood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer, of blessed memory.
Services were held July 9, with shiva continuing through July 14.
Contributions can be made to charity of choice.