Josephine Muller (nee Schnittlinger). Beloved wife of Louis. Loving mother of Sandra (Eugene) Friedman and Jeffrey (Melanie) Muller. Devoted grandmother of David (Shayna) Muller, Aaron (Chayala) Muller, Elana Muller, Rosie (Amiad) Tauber, Channah (Natan) Lacher, Chaim (Doria) Friedman and Dina (Shabtai) Broder. Dear sister of Alex Schnittlinger, Alfred Schnittlinger, Leah Kagan and the late Ernest Schmittlinger and Esther Netty Lunacek.
Services were held Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Rd. Cleveland Hts. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Family will observed Shiva at the residence of Melanie and Jeff Muller 2440 Elmdale Rd. University Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Diskin Orphan Home, Jerusalem , Israel c/o Diskin Orphan Home 1533 44th St. Brooklyn, New York 11219 or the Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue