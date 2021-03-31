Irwin Myeroff, beloved husband of Rose (nee Brown). Loving father of Adrian (Jay) Goodman and Sheldon (Adria) Myeroff. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Amie) Hirsch, Allison (Nick) Duran, Chad (Andie) Myeroff, Rachel (Efram) Simon, Brian (Lisa) Myeroff and Jeremy Myeroff. Great-grandfather of 10. Devoted brother of Judy Andrews, Jack Myeroff and David Myeroff (all deceased).
Private graveside services were held. Due to COVID-19, family requests no visitation at this time.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park Hospice.